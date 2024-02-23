136,377 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 10.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $49.00 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

VERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

