15,576 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 701.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 777,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 680,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

