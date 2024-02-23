16,469 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 159.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after buying an additional 419,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $34,850,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
