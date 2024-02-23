1ST Source Bank Has $14.44 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

