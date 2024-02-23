2,324 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of UNF opened at $167.53 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $202.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

