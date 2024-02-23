45,275 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

