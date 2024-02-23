55,000 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

APLS opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $77,799.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

