75,899 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.99. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,690.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

