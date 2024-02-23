8,741 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

Pentair stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

