8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get 8X8 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

Insider Transactions at 8X8

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock worth $263,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,887,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 282,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,240,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,690 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in 8X8 by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Down 3.5 %

8X8 stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.