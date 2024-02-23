9,424 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

