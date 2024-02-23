A. O. Smith Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AOS. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

