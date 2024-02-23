A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

AMKBY stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

