A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

(Get Free Report

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.