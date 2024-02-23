AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABCL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
ABCL opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,711,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 474.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.