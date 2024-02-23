ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.85 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock worth $207,988 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

