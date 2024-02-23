Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

