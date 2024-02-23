AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

