Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $698,340,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.