Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$64.97 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total transaction of C$215,562.50. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,504 shares of company stock worth $6,219,142. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

