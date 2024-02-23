Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

TSE AC opened at C$18.02 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

