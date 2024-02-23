Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on AC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Air Canada Company Profile

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.