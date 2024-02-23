Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE AL opened at $39.83 on Friday. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

