Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,505 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,267,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.81%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.