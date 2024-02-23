Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $115.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BABA opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.