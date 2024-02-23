Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

