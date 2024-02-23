Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

