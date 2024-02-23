Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

