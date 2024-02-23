Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $144.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

