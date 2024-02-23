Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

