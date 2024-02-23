American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AFG opened at $126.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $1,272,039. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

