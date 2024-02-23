American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,625,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $1,272,039 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

