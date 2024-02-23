American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

AMWD stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

