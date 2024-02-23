Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 6,148.57

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,215 ($78.25).
Several research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,092.53%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.