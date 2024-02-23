Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 6,148.57

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,215 ($78.25).

Several research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 8,600 ($108.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,060.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,402.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,540.46. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,668 ($109.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,092.53%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

