Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) PT at $1,752.50

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,752.50.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,540,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. American Trust bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,817.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,671.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,467.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.