Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Down 8.5% Following Insider Selling

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $51.30 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 48,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 179,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

Specifically, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,414 shares of company stock worth $4,874,625 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.