Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $63.40 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

