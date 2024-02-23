AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:ATR opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $142.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

