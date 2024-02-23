Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.