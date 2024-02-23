Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

