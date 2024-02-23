Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 12.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 251,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 833,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $562,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 19.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.