Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $132.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Armstrong World Industries traded as high as $120.16 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 78689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.06.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

