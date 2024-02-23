Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ashland were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

