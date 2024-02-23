Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,940 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

AUB stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

