AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.40. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.