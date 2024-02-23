Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Trading Down 2.3 %

SPNS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

