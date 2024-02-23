Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after acquiring an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after acquiring an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

