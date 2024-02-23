Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

TPH stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

