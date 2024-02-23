Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.80. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

About National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.