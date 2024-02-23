Aviva PLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $584,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $108,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,138,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,221,814 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Coursera Stock Up 1.0 %

Coursera stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

